Air China Commences Beijing-Warsaw Nonstop Service





BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Air China announced that its inaugural Beijing-Warsaw flight would take off on September 21 at a press conference held in Beijing on September 20, 2016.

Warsaw sitting on the bank of the Vistula River is Poland's capital and political, economic and cultural center. It's a quaint, uplifting city. Both Warsaw and Beijing boast rich historical and cultural heritage. Despite their turbulent past, the two cities are still shrouded in poetry and are pulsing with life, like Chopin's music. Statistics show that 106,000 people traveled between China and Warsaw each year from June 2015 to May 2016, up 8.4% over the previous year. After the start of Air China's Beijing - Warsaw nonstop service, in order to meet the ever increasing demand for travel, Air China and LOT Polish Airlines, which are the member airlines of the world's largest airline alliance - Star Alliance, will start code share cooperation, bringing more benefits to Chinese business and leisure travelers to and from Poland and offering more travel options to connecting passengers of Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Oceania to Central and Eastern Europe.

The Beijing - Warsaw route is Air China's second nonstop long-haul international service linking China to Central and Eastern Europe following the introduction of the carrier's Minsk - Beijing - Budapest nonstop route. It not only expands Air China's global route network with its hub in Beijing, but also is a worthy addition to its route network linking China to Central and Eastern Europe.

At present, Air China is the largest carrier between China and Europe, offering nearly 200 flights per week. The Beijing - Warsaw service brings the number of Air China's routes between China and Europe up to 24, serving 19 important European cities including London, Paris, Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Vienna, Geneva, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Milan.

Flights

The flights, CA737/8, are operated four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The outbound flight departs from Beijing at 02:30 and arrives in Warsaw at 06:20. The return flight departs from Warsaw at 14:10 and arrives in Beijing at 04:30 the following day. Airbus 330-200 is operated on the route, featuring full-flat seats in Business Class and personal AVOD in all classes of service, guaranteeing passengers truly pleasant travel experiences.









