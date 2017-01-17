Proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board for the Composition and Remuneration of Stockmann's Board of Directors

HELSINKI, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stockmann's shareholders' Nomination Board has in its meeting decided to propose the following to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 23 March 2017:

The Nomination Board proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors remain eight.

The shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the present members of the Board of Directors, Kaj-Gustaf Bergh, Jukka Hienonen, Susanne Najafi, Leena Niemistö, Michael Rosenlew, Per Sjödell and Dag Wallgren, all having given their consents, be re-elected for the term of office continuing until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Board member Torborg Chetkovich has informed that she will no longer be available as member of the company's Board of Directors. The Nomination Board proposes that LL.M, M.Sc.(Econ.) Esa Lager with his consent, be elected new Board member for the term of office stated above. Esa Lager (b. 1959, Finnish citizen) is professional Board member and he has earlier had several management positions in the Outokumpu Group, e.g. as deputy to CEO and CFO.

The Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors remain at the present level.

Additional information on the member proposed by the Stockmann's shareholders' Nomination Board can be found on the company's website www.stockmanngroup.com. The proposals of the Nomination Board will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

Magnus Bargum (nominated by Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland) acts as Chairman of Stockmann's shareholders' Nomination Board, and Kaj-Gustaf Bergh (nominated by Föreningen Konstsamfundet rf.), Ole Johansson (nominated by HTT STC Holding Oy Ab), Leena Niemistö (nominated by Kari Niemistö) and Stockmann's Chairman of the Board Jukka Hienonen act as members of the Nomination Board.

