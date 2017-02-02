Enhances its position as a leading advanced sensor solution provider

Safety Technology Holdings, Inc., the global leader in the development of biofidelic crash test dummies and custom sensor solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fibercore Ltd. from H.I.G. Capital. Dr. Christopher Emslie will continue to lead Fibercore as CEO, along with the other members of the existing leadership team from its headquarters and world-class, fully-integrated manufacturing facility in Southampton, United Kingdom. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since its founding over thirty years ago, Fibercore has been universally recognized as the global leader in the specialty optical fiber sector with an unrivalled reputation for quality, innovation and technical support. Fibercore offers the industry's most comprehensive suite of specialty fiber products serving multiple high-growth end-markets. Applications for Fibercore products include Internet of Things (IoT) systems, autonomous vehicles, advanced military and aerospace fiber optic gyroscopes, fiber lasers, telecommunication network amplifiers as well as sensors for the surgical, smart grid, oil and gas, test and measurement and general industrial sectors. Its blue-chip client base includes prominent leaders from the aerospace, medical, oil and gas and telecommunication industries.

Christopher J. O'Connor, CEO of Safety Technology Holdings said, "We are very excited to welcome Fibercore into the STH family. In addition to the strong demand and expanding universe of applications for Fibercore products, there are also tremendous synergies between our two organizations. By adding Fibercore's leading-edge proprietary fiber optic technologies and know-how to our own portfolio of custom sensor systems, we are able to offer our customers the industry's widest selection of sensing technologies and incorporate sophisticated fiber technologies into our most advanced crash test dummies worldwide."

Fibercore CEO, Dr. Christopher Emslie commented, "As a technology-focused organization with extensive experience across a variety of sensor technologies, STH is the perfect partner for us."

About Safety Technology Holdings, Inc.

Safety Technology Holdings is a leading global supplier of precision test systems and sensor solutions. Through its Humanetics Innovative Solutions, HITEC Sensor Solutions, Sensor Developments (SDI) and FronTone companies, STH harnesses the best of today's technologies for the creation of high-quality products which play a critical role in improving safety, comfort and protection of people and their environment. Humanetics is the world's leading supplier in the design and manufacture of sophisticated crash test dummies, associated finite element software simulation models and advanced safety test and calibration equipment. HITEC and SDI develop and supply custom force, load, torque and pressure sensors and advanced strain gauging services, while FronTone manufactures state-of-the-art safety test equipment. Safety Technology Holdings is a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital. For additional information on STH and its family of companies see www.stholdingsinc.com, for Humanetics see www.humaneticsatd.com, for HITEC see www.hitecorp.com, for SDI see www.sendev.com and for FronTone see www.frontone.at.

About Fibercore Ltd.

Established in 1982, Fibercore was formed as a business venture spin-out from the world-renowned Optical Fiber Group of the University of Southampton to offer the specialty optical fibers developed at the University, commercially. Today, the UK-based company manufactures the most comprehensive suite of specialty optical fibers including single-mode, photosensitive, multicore, polarization maintaining, spun, doped, and multimode fibers; passive cladding pumped fiber and components, fiber bragg grating, and complementary products. Fibercore products are used in a broad and growing range of applications spread throughout more than 50 countries including fiber optic gyroscopes (FOGs), fiber optic hydrophones, fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers (EDFAs), embedded sensors, specialist medical, government and corporate research agencies and telecommunications components. For additional information on Fibercore, see www.fibercore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202006085/en/

Contacts:

Safety Technology Holdings, Inc.

Bryan Brown, Director of Corporate Development

734.446.3144

bbrown@stholdingsinc.com