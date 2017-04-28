ICIS Providing Singular US Butadiene Contract Reference Number

HOUSTON, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Starting this week, ICIS is offering a new monthly contract reference number in its US Butadiene/C4's report in response to market calls for a direct average of contract nominations.

The ICIS US April FOB (free on board) USG (US Gulf) Contract Reference Price will be a single number based on the average of contract nominations by the four major US butadiene producers. Each of the producers' numbers will be given equal weighting.

"In a recent methodology consultation with subscribers, a majority asked that we provide this new benchmark to reduce the volatility that is seen in weighted-average calculations," said ICIS Americas Managing Editor Jeremy Pafford.

"Market participants are looking for an assessment with minimal surprises. This direct average approach does just that," Pafford said. Market participants have complained that the weighted-average approach does not take into account operating rates and the availability of supply, leading to flawed reporting of the monthly contract price.

ICIS will also continue to publish in the US Butadiene/C4's report an industry-range contract assessment based on the full range of like-based nominations, as well as spot butadiene and crude C4 prices on CIF (cost, insurance and freight) USG and FOB NWE (northwest Europe) bases.

