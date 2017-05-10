Neology, Inc.: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners to Grow Neology through Acquisition of 3M's Tolling and Automated License Plate Recognition Business

Combination will Transform Businesses, Creating a Market Leader in Tolling Solutions

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Neology, Inc. today announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire the Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business of 3M's Traffic Safety and Security Division. Neology is a subsidiary of SMARTRAC, a portfolio company managed by One Equity Partners (OEP), a middle-market private equity firm. The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and consultation or information requirements with relevant works councils. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

The business's tolling solutions include high-quality RFID readers and tags, automatic vehicle classification systems, lane controller and host software, and back office software and services. It also offers a full spectrum of mobile and fixed cameras, software, and services in automated license/number plate recognition.

Neology is a leading provider of integrated solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety market. The company is a pioneer in the development of passive RFID technology owning significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry. It covers important pieces of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) value chain, such as RFID tags, lane controllers, and back office processing capability.

The businesses are highly complementary and combining their technologies will enable customers to benefit from integrated end-to-end solutions in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market. They will be able to move seamlessly to new toll technologies with all needed equipment supplied by the new, comprehensive organization.

"Combining 3M's Tolling and Automated License Plate Recognition business with Neology, a pioneer in the development of passive RFID technology, is a perfect example of how OEP builds leading companies by executing transformative business combinations," said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Managing Director at OEP. "The combined business creates a market leader with a broad range of best-in-class products and excellent customer relationships."

"The entire Neology team is excited to become part of this winning combination," said Francisco Martinez de Velasco, President and CEO of Neology. "As we join forces with 3M's Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business, Neology will become a full-service provider of tolling and vehicle identification products and solutions along the entire value chain. This will enhance our ability to develop highly innovative and integrated solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs."

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an extensive track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 140 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Neology

Being a fully-owned subsidiary of SMARTRAC N.V., Neology is a leading provider of integrated solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry. SMARTRAC is the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of RFID products and services suitable for a large number of applications. For more information, visit www.neology-rfid.com and www.smartrac-group.com.

