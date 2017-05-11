Availability of preparatory documents

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) informs its shareholders that they will be convened to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting which will take place on Thursday June 1st, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Capital 8 Conference Centre, 32, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris.

The convening notice, which includes the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) on April 19th, 2017 (#47 ad #1701191 www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo.html).

The convening notice will be published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) and in a journal of legal notices on May 17th, 2017. It will also be sent to the shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and made available to institutions holding securities accounts for the shareholders holding their shares in bearer form.

The documents referred to in article R.225-73-1 of the Commercial Code can be consulted on the Company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Investor relations/Shareholders' meeting).

The documents and information mentioned in article R.225-73-1 of the Commercial Code will be made available to the shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulations.

All registered shareholders may, until the fifth day (included) before the General Meeting, request from the Company or the Société Générale to send them these documents and information using the form of request attached to the convening notice. For the holders of bearer shares, exercising this right is contingent upon provision of a registration certificate in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorized intermediary.

These documents are made available to all shareholders at Tikehau Capital's head office for a period of 15 days before the General Meeting's date.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages approximately €10bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris, Milan, Brussels, London and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Société Générale, Service des Assemblées Générales, SGSS/SBO/CIS/ISS/GMS CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 03.

