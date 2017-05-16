SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - John Calvin Presbyterian Church, located in Northeast San Antonio, today announced that after 50 years of service, the church is re-focusing its mission in order to better equip the congregation within this evolving community. Through a thoughtful journey of discovery and development, Church leaders now seek to serve as a destination for worshipers across the greater metro area who wish to experience the love of God more deeply in their lives. To underscore this new focus, Church leaders have unveiled a new name, Cross Roads Church - A PC(USA) Congregation, and accompanying logo.

While many churches offer worship and programs, the Cross Roads Church congregation prides itself on its unique gift of loving and caring for one another. Believing lives are changed forever when people experience God's unconditional love, the Church's mission is to nurture and celebrate God-centered, loving relationships within the increasingly diverse community.

They do this through their ministries, including Lunch N' Love, a monthly luncheon hosted for the homeless offering a hot meal, showers, and clothing, demonstrating the love and open arms of Christ.

"To all of us, this is so much more than just a new name and logo," said Interim Pastor Peter Haas. "It represents a fresh start and a vibrant future -- a future that more creatively uses our campus for fruitful ministry, catering to our growing community. Cross Roads Church welcomes with open arms anyone seeking to experience and share the love of God more deeply through life-giving worship, Christ-centered preaching and teaching, and nurturing care, through all the seasons of life."

Cross Roads Church - A PC(USA) Congregation

Founded in 1966, Cross Roads Church began as John Calvin Presbyterian Church located in San Antonio, Texas. The five acre campus is now home to a 160 person congregation. Cross Roads Church's has two services of worship each Sunday -- traditional at 9:00am and praise at 11:05am, as well as weekly classes and small group studies for children, youth and adults. Learn more at www.crossroadsofsa.church.

Contact

Brianna McKinney

Brianna@bloom-comm.com

512-535-5066