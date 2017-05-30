Videohouse, Market Leader in Audio-Visual Facilities in Belgium, Announces its Acquisition of TV Data, Specialized in Real-time TV Graphics

VILVOORDE and EVERE, Belgium, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TV Data will therefore also become part of the Euro Media Group.

The two companies have collaborated in the past, and are both top-level producers of live graphics in Belgium and France. TV Data occupies a very strong position in the sports and events market, whilst Videohouse produces Motion Design and Augmented Reality at their BOOST division, in addition to Live Graphics.

For now, TV Data will move forward as its own brand in order to continue providing existing service for their customers. The team and their flexible set-up will not be modified; the company will continue to operate entirely independently under leadership of CEO Jacques Dutron.

"I am extremely pleased with this deal," says Dirk Theunis, CEO of Videohouse. "TV Data adds value to our position in the Live Graphics market, where our BOOST division is also active. With this acquisition, we will meet demands for more technology, innovation and know-how from television broadcasters and production houses."

"We were looking for more structure and growth," Jacques Dutron of TV Data says, "This will now happen as part of Videohouse and the Euro Media Group."

This acquisition fits in with Euro Media Group's strategy to commit fully to offering graphic and digital applications in Europe. The previous acquisitions of Netco in France (creating mobile solutions for the world of sports and OTT) and EBP in Italy (providing Graphics and Statistics for among others: Serie A, football and the Giro, cycling) confirm this strategic commitment.

About Videohouse

Videohouse has been a known player in the Belgian media sector for many years. The company - established in 1980 - has grown to become facility market leader in Belgium over the past years. Videohouse is currently a member of the Euro Media Group with a presence in more than seven countries (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Italy).

http://www.videohouse.be

About Euro Media Group:

Euro Media Group is the leading provider of broadcasting facilities and services in Europe. The Group provides the complete value chain from image creation to distribution. Euro Media Group is focused on new media and is a valued partner at large international events, including sports (Tour de France, World Championship football, Monaco GP, ...), live shows (Eurovision, royal marriages, concerts) and entertainment (The Voice, MasterChef, the X-Factor). Euro Media Group owns the largest selection of different types of studios as well as the largest fleet of mobile facilities in Europe.

http://www.euromediagroup.com

About TV Data

Since 1986, TV Data has built an excellent reputation in the field of television infographics and information technology. Their core business is to provide Live Graphics for live broadcasts, sports and other events. Solutions are customized for each customer, both nationally and internationally.

http://www.tvdata.be

About BOOST

BOOST is a new Videohouse division, launched the 4th of May last, boasting of a colorful mix of motion designers, programmers and operators. With this graphic division, Videohouse seeks to offer a complete package in terms of creativity and technique, focusing on Live Graphics, Motion Design and Augmented Reality.

http://www.boostgraphics.tv