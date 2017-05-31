LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Citing his small business experience and status as a true political outsider, former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan today announced his endorsement of former LA City Planning Commissioner Robert Lee Ahn for the 34th Congressional district.

"Robert has demonstrated not only his deep knowledge of the problems facing the 34th district, but he's proven he can find innovative solutions to these problems," Riordan said. "He will help people immediately by creating more jobs, protecting their health care and focusing on fixing immigration. He doesn't owe special interests any favors for their support."

"He is clearly the best candidate," he added.

Riordan was joined by a large group of officials and community leaders in endorsing Ahn, including:

David Ryu, LA City Councilman

Mike Woo, former LA City Councilman and first Asian-American on the council

Mike Honda, former member of Congress

Warren Furutani, former state assemblyman

Richard Katz, former state assemblyman

Rick Tuttle, former LA City Controller

Ian Young, board member, Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council*

Rev. Dr. Cecil "Chip" Murray, retired pastor, First A.M.E. Church*

"I am honored by Mayor Riordan's support and the endorsements of so many leaders in Los Angeles from a diverse range of constituencies," Ahn added. "My life-long work in this district has taught me how to build collaborative partnerships and solve problems that deliver real results. I won't make empty promises and then change my tune after getting elected. I always have been and continue to be a lifer for this district and don't view it simply as a stepping stone to higher office."

The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com. The general election is June 6th.

*Titles used for identification purposes only.

