Heineken NV: HEINEKEN Response to CMA Decision

Amsterdam, 13 June 2017 - HEINEKEN N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) notes today's decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (the 'CMA') to refer the proposed acquisition by Heineken UK Limited ('HEINEKEN') of Punch Securitisation A ('Punch A') for a Phase 2 investigation unless HEINEKEN offers acceptable undertakings to address points raised by the CMA.

HEINEKEN intends to offer acceptable undertakings and is confident that these will enable the transaction to be approved by the CMA without a Phase 2 referral.

David Forde, Managing Director for HEINEKEN UK said:

"We welcome this positive step towards completing our acquisition of Punch A. This decision by the CMA acknowledges that there are only a small number of local areas where competition may be diminished due to our acquisition of the pubs in Punch A. We are confident we can offer the CMA suitable undertakings to satisfy their concerns."

Information relating to HEINEKEN UK and HEINEKEN N.V.

HEINEKEN UK

HEINEKEN UK is one of the UK's leading cider and beer producers and the company behind brands such as Strongbow, Bulmers, Heineken®, Foster's, John Smith's and Desperados. HEINEKEN UK is the HEINEKEN Group's main operating entity in the UK and employs around 2,000 people across seven sites in the UK with offices, breweries and cider production facilities in Edinburgh, Tadcaster, Manchester, London, Hereford and Ledbury. HEINEKEN UK operates the Star Pubs & Bars business with a UK-wide estate of 1,049 pubs which has delivered an attractive profit margin and cash return to HEINEKEN UK.

HEINEKEN UK is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of HEINEKEN N.V.

HEINEKEN N.V.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a powerful portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 73,500 employees and operate more than 165 breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Information relating to Patron Capital and Vine Acquisitions

Vine Acquisitions Limited is a newly incorporated company formed at the direction of Patron Capital. Established in 1999, Patron Capital has invested approximately €2.4 billion of capital across several funds and related co-investments, investing in property, corporate operating entities, credit-related businesses and debt-related instruments whose value is primarily supported by property assets. The investors in the Patron funds represent a variety of prominent universities, major institutions, private foundations and high net worth individuals located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Since inception, the Patron funds have made more than 69 investments in 17 countries and together with its partners have owned and controlled over €10bn in gross assets. Patron is based in London with associated offices in Barcelona, Milan and Luxembourg and a team of over 75 people, with over 42 investment professionals.

Patron aims to combine an institutional approach to fund management and reporting, while continuing to embrace an entrepreneurial culture. Patron favours the backing of management teams and co-investing with its pan-European network of local partners who are familiar with the local market through joint venture structures. Many of Patron's private equity investments have backed existing management teams and achieved significant growth of the investee businesses and their employee bases.

