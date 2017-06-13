Global Disconnect Switch Market 2014-2025: Rising Focus on Renewables is Creating Opportunity For Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Disconnect Switch Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $20.29 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Rising Focus On Renewables Is Creating Opportunity For Market Growth

Project Execution In Countries Which Have Political Issues

Recent Technological Developments in Disconnect Switch

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Disconnect Switch Market, By Voltage



High Voltage Disconnector Switch

Medium Voltage Disconnector Switch

Low Voltage Disconnector Switch

5 Disconnect Switch Market, By Product



Non-Fusible Disconnector Switch

Fusible Disconnector Switch

Other Products

6 Disconnect Switch Market, By Current Rating



Above 600.1 A

200.1-600 A

100.1-200 A

20.1-100 A

Below 20A

7 Disconnect Switch Market, By Application



Commercial Disconnector Switch

Commercial Disconnector Switch Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

Transportation

Aviation

Railways

Other Transportation

Infrastructure

Telecom

Industrial Disconnector Switch

Manufacturing & Machinery

Power generation

Utilities

Power Transmission & Distribution

Substation

Photovoltaic

Inverter Based Generation

8 Disconnect Switch Market, By Mount



Toggle Disconnector Switch

Din Rail Mounted Disconnector Switch

Panel Mounted Disconnector Switch

9 Disconnect Switch Market, By Pole Type



4-Pole

3-Pole

2-Pole

1-Pole

10 Disconnect Switch Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities



12 Leading Companies



ABB Ltd.

WEG SA

Socomec

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric

Mersen S.A.

Littelfuse Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Hubbell Power Systems

Havells India Ltd.

General Electric Company

Eaton Corporation PLC.

Driescher Gmbh

Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Limited

