Global Disconnect Switch Market 2014-2025: Rising Focus on Renewables is Creating Opportunity For Market Growth - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Disconnect Switch Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Disconnect Switch Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $20.29 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rising Focus On Renewables Is Creating Opportunity For Market Growth
- Project Execution In Countries Which Have Political Issues
- Recent Technological Developments in Disconnect Switch
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Disconnect Switch Market, By Voltage
- High Voltage Disconnector Switch
- Medium Voltage Disconnector Switch
- Low Voltage Disconnector Switch
5 Disconnect Switch Market, By Product
- Non-Fusible Disconnector Switch
- Fusible Disconnector Switch
- Other Products
6 Disconnect Switch Market, By Current Rating
- Above 600.1 A
- 200.1-600 A
- 100.1-200 A
- 20.1-100 A
- Below 20A
7 Disconnect Switch Market, By Application
- Commercial Disconnector Switch
- Commercial Disconnector Switch Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)
- Transportation
- Aviation
- Railways
- Other Transportation
- Infrastructure
- Telecom
- Industrial Disconnector Switch
- Manufacturing & Machinery
- Power generation
- Utilities
- Power Transmission & Distribution
- Substation
- Photovoltaic
- Inverter Based Generation
8 Disconnect Switch Market, By Mount
- Toggle Disconnector Switch
- Din Rail Mounted Disconnector Switch
- Panel Mounted Disconnector Switch
9 Disconnect Switch Market, By Pole Type
- 4-Pole
- 3-Pole
- 2-Pole
- 1-Pole
10 Disconnect Switch Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
- ABB Ltd.
- WEG SA
- Socomec
- Siemens AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Mersen S.A.
- Littelfuse Inc.
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Hubbell Power Systems
- Havells India Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Eaton Corporation PLC.
- Driescher Gmbh
- Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.
- Crompton Greaves Limited
