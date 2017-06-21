EBR Systems, Inc., developer of the world's smallest, wireless, implantable device for cardiac pacing, today announced that WiSE CRT received the Favorite Innovation Award for its second-generation system at the 2017 EHRA Europace Cardiostim congress in Vienna, Austria.

Cardiostim Innovation Awards are selected by an international panel of expert scientists and physicians from the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) and recognizes the performance, achievement and cutting-edge technologies of manufacturers that are created to modernize medical practice and improve patient care.

The WiSE CRT System is a first-of-its-kind device designed to overcome the limitations of traditional CRT in heart failure patients. Instead of using pacing leads-decades-old technology with well-documented problems-the WiSE system uses a small wireless electrode the size of a large grain of rice. Via a catheter, the wireless electrode is implanted directly inside the heart's left ventricle where protective endothelial cells quickly grow over its polyester scaffolding. This medical device is based on an innovative wireless technology that delivers pacing stimulation to a customized location inside the heart's left ventricle. The system works together with a previously implanted pacemaker or ICD that paces the right side of the heart. The WiSE CRT System paces the left side at the same time as the right side to potentially improve the heart's pumping ability and help overcome symptoms of heart failure.

"In June 2015, the WiSE CRT System was selected Favorite Innovation winner at the Europace Cardiostim congress in Milan, Italy. EBR Systems is honored that our second-generation WiSE CRT System has won significant recognition from the European medical community," said EBR Systems CEO Allan Will. "Over 200,000 patients are treated worldwide each year with traditional cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), and about 155,000 of them are in the U.S. However, limitations prevent many patients from benefiting. Our European SELECT-LV trial results, published in the May 2017 Journal of the American College of Cardiology, is an example of the growing body of evidence that strongly suggests EBR Systems' WiSE CRT System can benefit patients who have failed conventional cardiac resynchronization implants that use wire leads to transfer the electrical stimulation to the heart. Our second-generation system aims to expand clinical acceptance of this innovative technology by improving implantation workflow and doubling battery longevity. We look forward to starting the SOLVE-CRT IDE trial later in 2017 so that we can further study the WiSE CRT System, and its promise for heart failure patients. The SOLVE-CRT trial will involve up to 350 patients at 45 U.S., European and Australian investigational sites."

About EBR Systems

EBR Systems, Inc. is driven to deliver superior treatment for millions of patients suffering from cardiac rhythm diseases by developing safe, clinically superior, cost-effective and reliable therapies using wireless cardiac stimulation. The company's initial product, the WiSE CRT System, is a first-of-its-kind medical device developed to overcome the limitations of traditional Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) in heart failure patients by eliminating the need for a lead to the heart's left ventricle and the associated complications of that lead.

The WiSE CRT System is approved under a CE Mark for use in Europe.

The WiSE CRT System is not commercially available for use in the United States and is limited by United States law to investigational use.

