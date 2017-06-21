Airline Will Be First in Italy to Operate 737 MAX

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced the signing of a lease agreement with the Italian carrier Neos for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Based at Milan Malpensa Airport, Neos will become the country's first 737 MAX operator when it takes delivery of the airplane in 2019.

"We are delighted to add Neos to our list of airline customers for the 737 MAX," said Philip Scruggs, President and Chief Commercial Officer, AerCap. "Neos is a long-time customer and we're excited to work with the team on the delivery of their first 737 MAX and we are particularly pleased that Neos will be the first operator of the aircraft type in Italy."

"We are sure that our customers will love the 737 MAX. Its range will allow us to fly further, non-stop and to more destinations with an unmatched fuel efficiency," said Carlo Stradiotti, Chief Executive Officer of Neos.

AerCap is the third largest 737 MAX lessor in the world, with 100 aircraft on order.

About Neos

Founded in 2001, Neos caters to Italy's leisure market providing flights predominately from Milan, but also other major Italian cities, to destinations across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. Neos is part of Alpitour World, the leading integrated leisure concern in Italy operating, apart from aviation, in tour operating, hotel management, destination management services and distribution.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of March 31, 2017, 1,541 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements." In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005633/en/

Contacts:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Media:

Gillian Culhane, +353 1 636 0945

Vice President Corporate Communications

gculhane@aercap.com

or

Investors:

Brian Canniffe, +353 1 418 0461

Head of Investor Relations

bcanniffe@aercap.com