MainAd, an advertising technology company that specialises in display and retargeting ad campaigns, has today launched its flagship proprietary technology 'Logico', which through the use of machine learning will extend the benefits of bespoke programmatic campaigns for brands.

MainAd's Logico fuses data-driven practices and machine learning models to deliver predictive analytics. By extracting information from datasets to determine patterns and foresee customer behaviours, this technology will offer improved performance efficiency. No longer is ad targeting based on wider audience groups, brands can now process data in real time to influence bidding protocols and use this understanding to engage with individuals.

The bidder element of Logico is built on Google's Open Bidder API (beta) and utilises the Google Compute Engine, allowing MainAd to build custom real-time bidding (RTB) solutions dependent on the needs of each individual client.

"MainAd is committed to delivering the very best in performance for brands and the launch of Logico allows us to bring the precision of artificial intelligence (AI) to programmatic advertising insights can be applied to allow data-based decision making," comments Piero Pavone, COO Co-Founder at MainAd. "Data is at the core of any business, and our ability to extract and utilise it using machine learning capabilities will provide a strong foundation to build successful ad campaigns."

Pavone continues: "Programmatic has, perhaps unfairly, found itself at the centre of recent issues in the advertising industry. To combat this we must empower clients to take a tailored approach to ad delivery, allowing micro decisions to be made on macro data, on petabyte scale. At MainAd we pride ourselves on our bespoke approach to campaign management and this development only strengthens our offering."

To find out more about MainAd's Logico, please visit: www.mainad.com/technology

About MainAd

MainAd is an advertising technology company that specialises in global display and retargeting ad campaigns. The company's flagship proprietary technology, 'Logico', utilises machine learning to extend the benefits of bespoke programmatic campaigns to brands, and when combined with the team's tailored approach to campaign management offers improved performance. Using its data-based expertise, MainAd amplifies advertising performance while delivering transparent and fair results.

Founded in 2007, MainAd is a privately held company that services international brands across 80 markets, with offices in Pescara, Milan, London, Istanbul, Santiago de Chile, Manila, Trivandrum, and BangaloreThe company holds membership for the IAB UK, as well as IAB Italy, where MainAd's CSO, Michele Marzan sits on the board of directors. For more information please visit www.mainad.com

MainAd is committed to supporting humanitarian and social causes. The company actively provides for projects in Mozambique and India through chosen charity Terre des Hommes and often backs entrepreneurial events local to MainAd's HQ in Pescara, Italy.

