Freitag, 30.06.2017

Xetra-Orderbuch

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,62 Euro		-0,205
-1,15 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKF AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,68
17,746
09:57
17,703
17,732
09:57
30.06.2017 | 08:22
PR Newswire

Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30,2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, AB SKF confirms the following. As per 30 June the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 35,643,181 shares of Series A and 419,707,887 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 77,613,970. AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 30 June 2017 kl. 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg,
Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg,
Head of Investor Relations
46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c2297991

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2297991/694278.pdf

full release as pdf


© 2017 PR Newswire