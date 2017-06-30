Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30,2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, AB SKF confirms the following. As per 30 June the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 35,643,181 shares of Series A and 419,707,887 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 77,613,970. AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 30 June 2017 kl. 08:00 CET.

