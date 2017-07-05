H.I.G. Europe ("H.I.G."), the European arm of global private equity firm H.I.G. Capital, announces the acquisition by an affiliate of a control stake in Santa Lucia Pharma Apps ("SLPA"), one of the leading Italian providers of advanced services to hospitals.

SLPA offers integrated turn-key solutions to hospitals for the traceability and management of unit dose drugs and medical devices. SLPA solutions, which include proprietary software, patented robotic technologies and specialist support services, enable drugs and medical devices management from digital prescription to automated personalized unit dose treatment, up to software controlled administration to patients. Complete traceability of medications and medical devices allows significant reduction in errors in therapy management and in related waste, resulting in material savings for hospitals in terms of reduced drug spending and clinical risk.

Based in Piacenza (60km from Milan, Italy), SLPA currently manages and delivers medicines to over 10,000 beds in 25 Italian hospitals, including some major university hospitals and highly respected and innovative centers. Some healthcare facilities that availed themselves of SLPA's services have received international awards, such as the "Joint Commission International", for the achievement of significant economic and clinical benefits in terms of therapy adequacy, patient safety and optimal use of resources.

Sergio Giglio, Chairman of SLPA, commented: "We are delighted to announce the investment by H.I.G., which represents a turning point for our company. On the basis of our strong track record in Italy, we have decided to accelerate our expansion strategy in Europe, backed by an experienced global investor that will support our strategy and will help us to spread our state-of-the-art products and services internationally

Raffaele Legnani, Managing Director at H.I.G. in Italy, added "SLPA has achieved a leading position in Italy and has excellent growth prospects at international level. H.I.G. is pleased to team-up with SLPA and its management team and will provide them with the resources as well as the experience and network to support the internationalization process of the company

