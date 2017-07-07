SKF's Half-year Results to be Published on 21 July

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 7,2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The SKF Group will publish its half-year results on 21 July 2017 and will host a conference call, in English, at 9:00 (CEST), 8:00 (UK time).
To join the conference call, please dial-in using the following details at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:
SE: +46 (0)8-5033-6539
UK: +44 (0)20-3427-1912
US: +1-646-254-3360
Please inform the operator that you wish to take part in the SKF conference call.
The Group's half-year results 2017 will be published around 8:00 (CEST).
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: http://investors.skf.com/quarterlyreporting
Media: To be book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Christian Johansson after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com / +46-725-77-65-76.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg,
Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576
E-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg,
Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com
