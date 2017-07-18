TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC PINK: SWRM) is pleased to announce the acquisition of "Soccers" from notable mobile games developer TGTStudios. The game is available in the iTunes store. You can download and play the game here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/soccers/id1251988762?mt=8

"Soccers" is a powerful, pocket-sized soccer game that is as addictive as any console game. There are multiple game modes, you can pass, block, steal and shoot just as you would expect in any soccer game. You will not be disappointed by this blocky soccer style game. You also get to choose from many soccer teams such as Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, USA and more. The game also has complex breakdowns of the various teams' skill-sets like speed, shooting ability, dribbling skills, defense and even team morale.

Features:

- Multiple game modes

- Enter a tournament of 2v2 or 3v3

- Many different countries

- Different difficulties (practice, easy, medium, hard, expert)

- Game stats

- Upgrade your teams stats

- Different play-styles with different teams is sure to keep gamers coming back for more

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Inc. stated, "Soccers is an incredibly fun and fast paced game that will keep you engaged for hours on end. It's a classic pass, block, steal and shoot game along the lines of Soccer Physics, Just Soccer and Stickman Soccer. Since soccer is the most popular game internationally, the audience is worldwide and the possible revenue range for these apps can go as high as $43,215.00 per day according to www.thinkgaming.com. We are not forecasting revenues at that level however, we expect it to be a profitable game in our portfolio."

