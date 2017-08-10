The membership offers merchants access to award-winning, data-driven omnichannel payment and fraud solutions



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-08-10 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acapture, a global, data-driven omnichannel PSP, has recently become a member of the Merchant Risk Council (MRC). It joins a community of 450 companies from 30 countries committed to improving ecommerce payments and supporting risk management efforts.



The MRC membership is a major step for Acapture, emphasizing its dedication to developing and improving payment solutions that match the needs and challenges of today's merchants. Being part of a community that shares the same drive to make commerce safe and profitable provides Acapture with an opportunity to learn and better understand the main fraud and risk challenges that merchants are confronted with.



With Acapture joining the MRC community, merchant members will have access to Acapture's data-driven payments solutions designed to increase revenues through improved authorization rates, fraud reduction, checkout experience and customer journey insights with the help of data science. Next to these award-winning payment solutions, MRC merchants will benefit from the extensive cutting-edge research that Acapture releases on a regular basis, examining the most important commerce topics and trends.



"We're delighted to become an MRC member," said Cheng Liem Li, CCO Acapture, "Joining this great community and working together with peers and merchants to push this exciting industry supports us in our pursuit of innovation and delivering custom machine learning products that can cater multiple ecommerce business models."



Acapture's latest research reports exploring either different ecommerce verticals, future trends in consumer behaviour, regulatory changes or technology trends shaping the commerce industry are available on acapture.com.



About Acapture



Acapture is the subsidiary company of Payvision, one of the world's fastest growing global card acquiring networks. Licensed as a payment institution by the Dutch Central Bank, Acapture combines with Payvision to maximize the revenues of merchants and help them grow their business globally. This is done through a complete data-driven omnichannel payment solution, capable of managing a payment at every stage, from checkout to fund collection to settlement.



Together with its parent company, Payvision, Acapture, was awarded Best PSP at the 2017 MPE Awardsin Berlin, and it specializes in maximizing revenue for merchants and marketplaces with international ambitions. Acapture's system features SlicePay for simplified allocation of funds to multiple parties from a single transaction, data science management for improved authorization rates, a one-day integration using one RESTful API, flexible, consolidated reporting, a streamlined reconciliation process, global card acquiring and the ability to handle 80+ of the most popular alternative payment methods and 160+ transaction currencies.



For more information about Acapture, please check www.acapture.com and follow us on Twitter @Acapture_Global, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Corporate blog.



About MRC



With the vision of making commerce safe and profitable everywhere, the Merchant Risk Council is the leading global trade association for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals. The MRC was established in 2000 by a small group of merchant professionals from leading consumer brands who all shared a mutual goal of improving eCommerce payments while supporting their organizations' risk management efforts. In 2010, the MRC expanded its community to Europe, and currently supports over 450 member companies in over 30 countries.



