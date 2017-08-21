Caret Pharma To Acquire Fiber Choice®

BOCA RATON, Florida, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Caret Pharma, a subsidiary of Caret Group, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Moberg Pharma AB to acquire the assets of Fiber Choice®, a line of innovative dietary supplements containing 100% natural, prebiotic fiber.

Fiber Choice will be marketed by IM HealthScience® LLC, a subsidiary of Caret Group. IM HealthScience is a leader in the research, development and marketing of nonprescription products for the dietary management of digestive disorders. The Fiber Choice acquisition comes at a time of strong growth for IM HealthScience, driven by rapid medical and consumer acceptance of its state-of-the-art medical foods IBgard® (for Irritable Bowel Syndrome) and FDgard® (for Functional Dyspepsia). Fiber Choice will be an important addition to the company's digestive health product portfolio.

Fred Hassan, Founder and Chairman of Caret Group and former Chairman and CEO of Pharmacia and Schering-Plough, said, "We are pleased to welcome Fiber Choice to our family of companies. In a time of consumer empowerment and rising healthcare costs, people are taking a more active role in managing their own health and wellness. We believe Fiber Choice offers these consumers and their healthcare providers an important option."

About Caret Pharma

Caret Pharma was founded in 2017 by Fred Hassan, former Chairman and CEO of Pharmacia and of Schering-Plough. Caret Pharma and IM HealthScience are subsidiaries of Caret Group, a privately held holding company in Boca Raton, Florida. The mission of all healthcare related subsidiaries of the Caret Group is to empower patients and their physicians with cutting-edge innovations that are engineered into the delivery of well recognized, safe and effective substances. These healthcare subsidiaries already provide well-known nonprescription products including IBgard® (for Irritable Bowel Syndrome), www.IBgard.com, FDgard® (for Functional Dyspepsia), www.FDgard.com and Remfresh® (for Sleep), www.remfresh.com. There is more research and development underway to bring innovations to address additional unmet needs. For more information visit www.caretpharma.com or www.imhealthscience.com to learn more about these subsidiaries.