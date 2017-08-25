Philips Showcases Integrated Cardiology Solutions to Deliver Enhanced Patient Care at ESC Congress 2017

AMSTERDAM and BARCELONA, Spain, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Spotlights patient-centric cardiovascular solutions for diagnosis, image-guided therapy and connected care through patient monitoring

Demonstrates Philips' commitment to delivering seamless care

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its presence at the ESC Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain from August 26 - 30, spotlighting the latest integrated solutions that connect people, data and technology to enable enhanced patient care and improve the quality of life for those with cardiovascular diseases. At this year's congress, Philips will highlight its next generation cardiology portfolio, including IntelliSpace Cardiovascular multi-modality image and information management, the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy platform, as well as the X8-2t transducer for transesophageal echocardiograpy (TEE) and Lumify ultrasound solution.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, with more than 11 million new cases in Europe every year, accounting for 45 percent of all deaths in Europe. To address the growing burden of cardiology care and transform the patient experience, Philips is focused on solutions to help manage health, not just illness. Connected to support a continuous workflow, Philips technologies help to enhance the clinicians' ability to reach a timely confident diagnosis, deliver more personalized treatments, and identify patient pathways that are faster and more effective.

"In our 2017 Future Health Index survey, cardiologists expressed that they are more likely than those in other clinical areas to think integration of health systems would make healthcare less expensive for patients," said Bert van Meurs, Image Guided Therapy Business Leader for Philips. "As such, we at Philips believe we can make life better for patients with cardiovascular disease by offering clinicians solutions comprising our next generation image-guided therapy platform, advanced catheters, clinical informatics and services to provide value-based patient care through a personalized, high quality and integrated approach."

Philips brings three decades of experience in ultrasound leadership to create the future of cardiac ultrasound care. With its global R&D programs and the recent acquisition of TOMTEC, a leading provider of intelligent image analysis software, Philips demonstrates its commitment to furthering automation and quantification for cardiac ultrasound.



"The ESC Congress 2017 marks a significant opportunity to engage directly with the cardiology community on the steps that we have taken in cardiac ultrasound to transform cardiac care," said Vitor Rocha, Ultrasound Business Leader for Philips. "We look forward to demonstrating how TOMTEC's technology complements our solutions to expand cardiac ultrasound capabilities with advanced automation."



On-site at this year's ESC Congress 2017, Philips will showcase the following ultrasound innovations:

EPIQ with HeartModel that features the X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer, the next level of cardiac imaging for fast, easy, and accurate transesophageal echocardiography, enabling clinicians to diagnose surgical pathology in real time.

Affiniti, which now supports X7-2t Live 3D TEE, to deliver greater confidence and expand access to 3D transesophageal imaging to a wider range of patients.

Lumify, now with the addition of the S4-1 phased-arraytransducer and cardiac exam preset, to deliver exceptional cardiac imaging and triage on a compatible Android device.

Philips has a leadership position in image-guided therapy with a unique portfolio of interventional imaging systems and devices, planning and navigation software, and services, supported by a global network of leading clinical partners. Philips' connected image-guided therapy solutions enable clinicians to decide, guide, treat and confirm the appropriate cardiac and peripheral vascular treatment. With the recent acquisition of Spectranetics' highly competitive product range of therapeutic devices in cardiovascular interventions, Philips is advancing its solutions to deliver enhanced care for patients.

At this year's congress, Philips will showcase its wide portfolio of integrated solutions for the interventional cardiovascular community, including:

Azurion, the next generation image-guided therapy platform, which enables clinicians to easily and confidently perform a range of routine and complex procedures, helping them to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care.

New instant wave-Free Ratio (iFR) technology, iFR Roadmap [1] [2], exclusive to Philips' interventional labs, which enables physicians to navigate coronary arteries and corresponding iFR data in real time.

Philips' SyncVision iFR co-registration solution couples iFR physiology measurement pull-back results to the coronary angio, which can be utilized in the stenting process when lesions are more complex.

On August 26, 2017, as part of the ESC Congress 2017 Late Breaking Clinical Trials program, professor Javier Escaned of Hospital Clinico San Carlos in Madrid, Spain will present data from the SYNTAX II trial. The trial, which included 454 patients from 22 centers across the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, addressed the unique advantages of the state-of-the-art percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedure that incorporates physiology, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging, synergy drug-alluding stents and contemporary optimal medical therapy. The physiology and IVUS imaging components are exclusively Philips technologies. The findings from the SYNTAX II trial may show that angiography alone is not enough for determining a treatment pathway for complex coronary procedures. In addition, the state-of-the-art PCI technique may also simplify procedures, and contribute to improved patient outcomes.

During this year's Congress, Philips will also host a daily series of short presentations on solutions and technologies enabling personalized heart care, taking place in the Forum section of the booth. Philips will also host a Satellite Symposium on Ultrasound featuring leading worldwide experts who will share insights on how developments in live three-dimensional echo impact patient care and management. Two panel discussions will focus on diagnostic and peri-interventional imaging, as well as illustrating case studies. For the full calendar of Forum sessions, symposiums and hands-on tutorials, as well as general information about Philips' presence at the show, visit http://www.philips.com/esc.

[1] iFR Roadmap is not a standalone technology. It can only be purchased as part of the Dynamic Coronary Roadmap package.

[2] iFR Roadmap is 510k pending and not yet available in the USA.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 71,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.

