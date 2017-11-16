Zippo Encore Rocks on in Partnership With Stone Sour

LONDON, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Zippo Encore today announced their sponsorship of Stone Sour's 21-date European winter tour. The three time Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling rock band are touring in support of their recent hit albumHydrograd.

Kicking off on November 15thin Copenhagen and wrapping up in Milan on December 15th, at each stop on the upcoming Europe wide trip, fans will be able to purchase limited edition Stone Sour lighters. The only opportunity to buy these pieces of rock memorabilia is at tour dates, so you've got to be there to get your hands on one. The album artwork forHydrogradserved as inspiration for these highly collectible lighters that will no doubt prove popular with hardcore fans of the band. Fans will also have the chance to rock out up front in the press pit if they are one of the first to buy these lighters at select dates, as well as the opportunity to spin the wheel to win awesome Zippo prizes.

The tour sponsorship is one of many live events where Zippo celebrate its rich live music history and pay tribute to the iconic lighter in the air moment synonymous with rock concerts. The historic encore moment, often considered as the ultimate fan salute, dates back many decades. During this time the classic Zippo lighter has become a celebrated piece of musical iconography. From starring on album covers to filling in for lost guitar picks, the iconic windproof lighter has cemented itself in rock music history.

"In a time when you go to a concert and constantly see cell phones in the air, it's amazing to go to a hard rock or heavy metal show and always see Zippo lighters held high in the crowd. It's such an iconic moment to witness from stage," said Corey Taylor, Lead Singer, Stone Sour. "Zippo has been a constant supporter of rock music and us as a band, and we are excited to continue working with a company who has proven to be a true ally of rock n roll."

Lucas Johnson, Global Brand Manager, Zippo said of the partnership: "Since the program's inception in 2012, Zippo Encore has connected with more than 4.7 million live music lovers at festivals and on tour. We're ready to rock with Stone Sour this winter to continue the Encore spirit right through to 2018's festival season."

