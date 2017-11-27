SAN RAMON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- DeviceLock, Inc., a worldwide leader in endpoint data leak prevention (DLP) software, today announced that an OEM version of its DeviceLock Endpoint DLP Suite software has been officially adopted by NEC Personal Computers, Ltd. as a bundled software for its Business PC computers supplied to NEC customers in Japan.

The OEM version of the DeviceLock Core product that has been localized and fine-tuned to the specific requirements of the Japanese market will be shipped pre-installed on all NEC-manufactured "VersaPro" and "Mate" series Business PCs to prevent information leakage from the computers and provide end users with a secure PC environment out-of-the-box.

"The adoption of a DeviceLock version for bundling with Business PC computers manufactured by NEC in Japan is an extraordinary success that was achieved thanks to our forward-looking partnership strategy and the outstanding quality of DeviceLock software products aimed at protecting corporate data from insider data leaks," said Ashot Oganesyan, founder and CTO, DeviceLock. "It is our long-term dedication to the Japanese market that has made DeviceLock the most widely used device/port control software there. DeviceLock has led the national Japanese device/port control security category from 2015-2017 with a 38.9 percent share."

The market share statistic referenced by Mr. Oganesyan was confirmed in a recent survey by the MIC Research Institute Ltd. called, "Current Status and Future Outlook of Information Security Solutions Market 2017 - Internal Leakage Prevention Solutions Edition."

The DeviceLock DLP solution addresses the needs of organizations that require a simple and affordable approach to preventing data leaks from corporate Windows and Mac laptops, desktop computers and virtualized Windows sessions and applications. DeviceLock DLP implements a full-featured set of contextual and content-aware controls over data-in-use, data-in-motion and data-at-rest that is designed specifically for preventing information leaks from endpoints across the widest array of threat vectors without interrupting normal business processes. DeviceLock DLP uses Group Policy to effortlessly scale from small to large installations and to simplify DLP deployment and management such that it can usually be performed by in-house Windows administrators using the Microsoft Active Directory's Group Policy Management Console or DeviceLock's companion consoles. The DLP Suite package delivers an unprecedented level of functionality among endpoint DLP solutions in an easily affordable price range.

About DeviceLock, Inc.

Established in 1996, DeviceLock, Inc. provides device control and endpoint data leak prevention software solutions to businesses of all sizes and industries. Protecting more than 8 million computers in more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, DeviceLock has a vast range of corporate customers including financial institutions, state and federal government agencies, classified military networks, healthcare providers, telecommunications companies and educational institutions. Based in San Ramon, California, DeviceLock, Inc. is an international organization with offices in London (United Kingdom), Ratingen (Germany), Milan (Italy), Vancouver (Canada) and Moscow (Russia).

