Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 36.22%

The "Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market to grow at a CAGR of 36.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales revenue generated from the motorcycle ABS market across the geographies. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is The dual safety benefit of reduction in stopping distance and skidding during sudden braking. Motorcycles are the most vulnerable mode of transportation when compared to other vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, or buses. They have less stability and low visibility than other road users. Quite often, motorcycles are built with high performance engines, which further increases the vehicle's instability by resulting in volatile weight-to-torque ratio. These factors make motorcycles one of the most vulnerable machines on the road.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Lightweighting of ABS. In 2015, Bosch launched its ABS 10 at the Milan Motorcycle Show also known as EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori) 2015. Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS has been launched worldwide as the world's first production model to be fitted with lightweight ABS 10 developed by Bosch. Moreover, the Suzuki GSX-S125 ABS 2018 model will also have the lightweight ABS 10. ABS 10 is estimated to be approximately 30% lighter and 45% smaller in size than ABS 9. Also, compared to its predecessor, it has high-level standard features and functions.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Heavy penetration of low-cost bikes in India, China, and the UK. India and China make up for roughly 75% of the global motorcycle market and are completely reigned by commuter class bikes. APAC is dominated by entry-level motorcycles having engine size below 400cc. The Chinese and Indian two-wheeler markets are concentrating on producing motorcycles for economic and quick commutes. With the increasing purchasing power of the middle class, the number of vehicles on roads is increasing. Hence, most two-wheeler sales happen in the budget category.



Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

ZF TRW

BWI Group

Honda Motor Group

Other prominent vendors

Aisin Seiki

Brakes India

Hitachi Automotive System

NXP

Johnson Electric

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Abs Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



