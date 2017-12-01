BlueteamGlobal Announces Corporate Name Change to BlueVoyant

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BlueteamGlobal, a global cybersecurity services firm launched earlier this year, today announced that it is changing its name to BlueVoyant, effective immediately.

Co-founded by CEOJim Rosenthal, former Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Stanley, and Executive ChairmanTom Glocer, former Chief Executive Officer at Thomson Reuters, BlueVoyant will provide Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence for large companies and Managed Security Services for smaller businesses. The company expects to launch its new generation of commercial products in early 2018.

BlueVoyant, which has raised more than $125 million from institutional and individual investors, was formed in part by the acquisition of three cybersecurity technology businesses-BitVoyant, K2G and K2 Cyber Defense. The company, which has offices in the U.S., the U.K. and Israel, has assembled an 85-person team of leading experts from international intelligence, law enforcement and private sector organizations.

CEO Jim Rosenthal said the company chose the name for three reasons: to reaffirm our dedication to the "blue" side of cyber defense and to protecting company networks; to celebrate "voyant" and the successful integration of BitVoyant and our portfolio companies; and to create a shorter and more fully memorable name.

"Our new name embodies our purpose-to help defend businesses around the world against agile and well-financed cyber attackers by providing unparalleled visibility and insight," Rosenthal said. "Through our unique data assets, world-class human intelligence experts, and managed security services, BlueVoyant offers the private sector exceptional cyber defense capabilities."

The company's founding senior leadership team includes:

Daniel Ennis , Head of Threat Intelligence; he was formerly Director of the NSA's Threat Operations Center.

, Head of Threat Intelligence; he was formerly Director of the NSA's Threat Operations Center. Ron Feler , Deputy Head of Threat Intelligence; he previously served as Deputy Commander of the Israel Defense Forces's Unit 8200 cyberintelligence unit.

, Deputy Head of Threat Intelligence; he previously served as Deputy Commander of the Israel Defense Forces's Unit 8200 cyberintelligence unit. Gad Goldstein , Head of Dark Web Intelligence; he served as a division head in the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, in the rank equivalent to Major General.

, Head of Dark Web Intelligence; he served as a division head in the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, in the rank equivalent to Major General. Austin Berglas , Co-Head of Managed Security Service; he was formerly head of the FBI's New York Cyber Branch.

, Co-Head of Managed Security Service; he was formerly head of the FBI's New York Cyber Branch. Milan Patel , Co-Head of Managed Security Service; hewas formerly CTO for the Cyber Division at the FBI.

The company today announced the addition of six senior executives to its leadership team.

Tal Blaustein recently joined the company as Head of Security Operations Center (SOC) Operations in Israel . The former Head of Cyber Defense Operations of the Israeli Defense Forces, Blaustein served in the IDF's J6/C4i information services unit and the Cyber Defense Directorate for 13 years, and previously served as the IDF's Home Front Command Chief IT Architect.

recently joined the company as Head of Security Operations Center (SOC) Operations in . The former Head of Cyber Defense Operations of the Israeli Defense Forces, Blaustein served in the IDF's J6/C4i information services unit and the Cyber Defense Directorate for 13 years, and previously served as the IDF's Home Front Command Chief IT Architect. David Lessing is Head of New Products and Partnerships. He joins BlueVoyant from Beechwood Bermuda, a wealth management firm, where he was most recently Interim CEO. Previously, Lessing served at Morgan Stanley as Chief Operating Officer of its U.S. Wealth Management Group.

is Head of New Products and Partnerships. He joins BlueVoyant from Beechwood Bermuda, a wealth management firm, where he was most recently Interim CEO. Previously, Lessing served at Morgan Stanley as Chief Operating Officer of its U.S. Wealth Management Group. Brian Miller was named Head of Integration Engineering and Product Manager within BlueVoyant's Managed Security Services division. Miller joins the team from Secureworks, where he created new solutions in the Managed Security Services market.

was named Head of Integration Engineering and Product Manager within BlueVoyant's Managed Security Services division. Miller joins the team from Secureworks, where he created new solutions in the Managed Security Services market. Steven Spadaccini has been named Head of Threat Intelligence Products. Spadaccini joins BlueVoyant from FireEye, where he was responsible for product and marketing programs for intelligence, services and products.

has been named Head of Threat Intelligence Products. Spadaccini joins BlueVoyant from FireEye, where he was responsible for product and marketing programs for intelligence, services and products. Ed Martin was appointed Head of Technical Product Management for Managed Security Services. Martin comes to BlueVoyant from Secureworks, where he served as Senior Product Manager focused on the company's counter threat platform.

was appointed Head of Technical Product Management for Managed Security Services. Martin comes to BlueVoyant from Secureworks, where he served as Senior Product Manager focused on the company's counter threat platform. Chris Teekema has been named Head of Client Implementation and Quality Measurement. He comes to BlueVoyant from Dell SecureWorks, where he was Senior Network Security Manager for Managed Security Services.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is a provider of Advanced Threat Intelligence and Managed Security Services with offices inNew York, theWashington D.C.area,LondonandTel Aviv. More information on BlueVoyant can be found online at www.bluevoyant.com.

