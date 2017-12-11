MIL2 Emerges as Viable Gateway to Italy's Largest Network Hub and Greater Europe for Asian, Middle Eastern and North African Operators



MILAN, Italy, 2017-12-11 08:35 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enter, a leader in network and cloud services based in Italy, today announces enhanced connectivity capabilities at its Milan Caldera data center campus with the addition of its neutral interconnection facility, MIL2.



An expansion of Enter's existing MIL1 data center, MIL2 is purpose-built to facilitate cost-effective cross-connects to a multitude of carriers and content providers via its Meet-Me Room. Enter's MIL1 and MIL2 data centers provide a reliable environment for telco colocation, with redundant power distribution and a generator that provides the facility with at least five days of backup power at full load for business continuity.



Leveraging Enter's expansive backbone and metro dark fiber network, MIL2 customers can access hundreds of networks within the Caldera campus and seamlessly connect to additional local network providers and remote facilities in the Milan area. Additionally, nearby landing points in Bari and Palermo enable access to submarine cables Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5) and Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE-1) by way of Enter's strategic provider partnerships.



"We expanded our neutral interconnection facility to provide customers with cost-effective, reliable interconnection opportunities. Located in one of Italy's key connectivity and fiber hubs, our Milan Caldera data centers offer a strategic and cost-effective alternative to Frankfurt and Marseille," says Milko Ilari, Head of International Business & Strategy at Enter. "In addition to serving as a bridge for operators looking to expand their reach to or within Western Europe, MIL2 is also designed to accommodate unique project requirements as well as facilitate mutually beneficial partnerships amongst our customers."



Enter's transparent, partner-centric approach is also evident in its recent Open Compute Project (OCP) hardware deployment for Enter Cloud Suite (ECS) in MIL2. The OCP was launched by Facebook and provides an open source design for servers, racks and data center facilities, lowering vendor lock-in and increasing community participation in data center. By adopting OCP, companies can dramatically reduce CAPEX and OPEX, while driving innovation through the incremental contribution of the open source community.



ECS is the first European, OpenStack-based cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. With one connection to Enter, small to mid-size communication service providers can affordably expand their network footprint and reach all of Europe's leading IXs. In addition to ECS, Enter also offers Colocation, Ethernet and internet access services, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), dark fiber, and data center services at its MIL2 data center.



To learn more about Enter's MIL1 and MIL2 facilities, as well as enhanced carrier-neutral interconnection capabilities, email media@enter.eu or request a meeting with the Enter team at booth 21 during Capacity Asia, taking place December 12-13, 2017 in Hong Kong.



For more information about Enter, visit www.enter.eu.



About Enter Enter is a leading European network and cloud provider focused on providing connectivity, data center and internet solutions throughout Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. The company's IP backbone spans Europe's largest PoPs (Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Stockholm, Brussels, Vienna, Prague and Budapest), as well as the U.S. (New York) and Far East (Hong Kong) to serve companies in Europe, North America and APAC.



In 2012, the company developed Enter Cloud Suite, the first European, OpenStack-based cloud IaaS service. Enter Cloud Suite is available in Milan, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and is one of the official cloud platforms of 52 European institutions and agencies, such as the European Parliament and Court of Justice. To learn more about the company, please visit: http://www.enter.eu and www.entercloudsuite.com.



