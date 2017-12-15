ItalianCreationGroup Launches Rapid Expansion Drive Along The Silk Road

MILAN, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ItalianCreationGroup, a Milan-based company which owns various Italian luxury brands, is rapidly expanding its operations across Asia, with 12 store openings along the Silk Road over the next year alone.

ItalianCreationGroup's Co-Founder and CEO, Stefano Core, says the aim of the company's new retail strategy is to expand its global presence, especially in the fast-growing Asian market.

"We are opening stores from Iran to China, following the paths of the ancient Silk Road trading routes that connected the West with the East, bringing the finest in Italian craftsmanship from the West to the discerning luxury markets in the East."

Over the past few days, ItalianCreationGroup opened new stores in Mumbai, India and Hong Kong. Tokyo is scheduled next week and in 2018 stores will open in Shanghai, Foshan and Shenzen in China, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Manila, The Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia; Ahmedabad, India and Teheran, Iran.

"Italy is known for its excellence in luxury products and we must promote them abroad," Core said. "We believe in a new Italian renaissance."

ItalianCreationGroup has become the go-to group for high-end Italian design, targeting customers who appreciate the distinctive personality and artisanal know-how associated with the 'Made in Italy' style.

To that end, it has acquired the brands that best represent Italian quality, creativity and innovation in the world of home design, while continuing to strengthen its competitiveness across international markets.

Considered a new force in Italian luxury lifestyle and design, over the past few years ItalianCreationGroup acquired some of the greatest names in Italian furniture, including legendary Driade and FontanaArte as well as boutique bathroom design firm Toscoquattro and luxury, eco-friendly kitchen maker Valcucine.

"We have brought together some of Italy's most prestigious design firms under one roof for the first time ever and are proud to now embark on a massive expansion drive across Asia, developing our distribution capacity and cementing our brand identity," Core said. "This will allow us to offer our complete range of Italian high-end products to the world."

Earlier this year, ItalianCreationGroup opened flagship stores in New York and London.

http://valcucine.com



PR & COMMUNICATION

ItalianCreationGroup

Sonia Guareschi

Tel. +39 02 4512504

Email: sonia.guareschi@italiancreationgroup.com