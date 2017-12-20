GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG announces new compensation framework . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of GAM Holding AG has approved a new compensation framework for the Group. The new framework is based on feedback received from shareholders as part of a comprehensive review conducted by the Board of Directors' compensation committee, chaired by Nancy Mistretta, and overseen by Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett.

The Group's revised compensation policies are based on four overarching principles: pay for performance, alignment of incentives with long-term shareholders' interests, transparency and the importance of sound risk management.

Key features of the new compensation framework are available at www.gam.com/compensation (http://www.gam.com/compensation). GAM will disclose full details of the new compensation policies in its 2017 annual report.

1 March 2018 Full-year results 2017 19 April 2018 Interim management statement Q1 2018 26 April 2018 Annual General Meeting 2018

About GAM

GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs over 900 people in 13 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has assets under management of CHF 148.4 billion (USD 153.3 billion) as at 30 September 2017.

