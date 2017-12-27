Company announcement nO 65/2017 - 27 december 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,306,894 323.69 423,031,721.65 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 December 2017 5,753 359.47 2,068,032.06 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 December 2017 7,500 364.51 2,733,832.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 December 2017 7,831 366.82 2,872,554.89 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 December 2017 8,000 367.01 2,936,043.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 December 2017 8,000 369.03 2,952,266.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,343,978 324.85 436,594,450.70 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,485,665 shares, corresponding to 2.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



