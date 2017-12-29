European stocks saw a large decline on the last day of trading of 2017, weighed down by another push higher in the single currency as government bond yields diverged again on either side of the Pond, especially out on the euro area's periphery. By the close of trading, the benchmark Stoxx 600 was off by a very slight 0.36 points to 389.18, helped by an advance in shares of companies in the Basic Resources space, with a gauge for the group jumping 0.83% to 472.79. Milan's FTSE Mibtel on the other ...

