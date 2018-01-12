The film is part of a strong pipeline of original content planned for 2018



TORONTO and LONDON, 2018-01-12 13:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV:BKD) (OTC:BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GIVEMESPORT's in-house content studio Formation has launched its debut original feature production "The 10."



The short film, which will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and givemesport.com from Jan 11, tells the story of a teenage boy who dreams of following his passion all the way to America to become a National Basketball Association superstar.



Titled "The 10" to represent a basketball player's focus on making the dunk, the film reveals the sacrifices and struggles a young player has made in his determination to pursue his passion. The film features UK Basketballer Kayne Henry-McCalla in the title role and his younger brother Lorenzo Henry-McCalla playing the role of the younger boy.



Nick Thain, Chief Executive of Breaking Data and GIVEMESPORT said, "It's great for GIVEMESPORT to be able to launch a short film as beautiful and inspiring as 'The 10' as part of a much bigger commitment to high-quality original production that you will see across 2018. It's a story about trying to reach your goal and better yourself and demonstrates how sport can change people's lives, which is very much part of our brand values. High-quality original production will be a big feature in 2018 for us and we look forward to more announcements around our work."



Jae Chalfin, Chief Commercial Officer of GIVEMESPORT said, "Being able to deliver strong feature-standard content alongside quality branded content demonstrates our scope as content-creators year has included high-quality feature stories, high-value branded campaigns, live streams of major sporting events such as the PGA Golf Championships and the World Tennis Championships from Abu Dhabi and a host exclusive content from partners including the NFL and the NBA and other partners. We are able to bring content to an 18-34 audience who lean into mobile and social and consume content in new ways."



