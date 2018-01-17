Heidrick & Struggles Continues to Grow European Business

Two Consultant Appointments Strengthen Financial Services and Global Technology & Services Offering

FRANKFURT, Germanyand MILAN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced the additions of Andreas Jaeger, partner, in Frankfurt and Vittorio Veltroni, principal, in Milan.

Jaeger joins the Financial Services Practice to focus on investment banking, corporate finance, capital markets and private equity. Working with boards, CEOs, founders and investors, his client base includes a range of financial institutions from investment banks, M&A boutiques and private equity firms to banking regulatory and supervisory organisations. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Jaeger was a partner at another executive search firm for nearly 10 years.

Veltroni joins the firm's Global Technology and Services Practice, having formerly worked at Reply, an information technology consultancy. He will advise on CEO, COO and board searches, as well as senior executive appointments both in digital and Internet of Things (IoT) industries. He formerly held senior management positions with Vodafone and Mondadori, and has launched three successful start-up companies.

"Heidrick & Struggles continues to attract the best talent in our industry. Both Andreas and Vittorio bring considerable industry knowledge in their respective sectors, allowing us to better serve our clients in the region," said Luis Urbano, Regional Managing Partner for Heidrick & Struggles' Europe and Africa.

