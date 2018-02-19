Company Experts to present at SIMAC Tanning Tech in Milan

API, an Italian company specialized in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics who was acquired by global materials company Trinseo in July 2017, introduces its newest lightweight footwear solutions, APILONTM 52 EXP and APILONTM 52 LIGHT, at the SIMAC Tanning Tech in Milan. API's experts will be presenting their innovations in footwear materials at booth A38 in hall 14 from February 20 to 22, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005086/en/

The market demand for flexible and lightweight footwear has been constantly increasing. APILON 52 EXP and APILON 52 LIGHT are API's newest expanded thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials, offering an outstanding combination of soft touch, aesthetics and especially lightness. APILON 52 EXP is designed specifically for microcellular midsoles, whereas APILON 52 LIGHT, due to its good abrasion resistance, is suitable for outsoles and midsoles.

Both materials offer a good chemical adhesion on TPU outsoles and can be mixed with blowing agent masterbatch, and APICOLORTM color masterbatches especially designed for expanded TPU grades.

"APILON 52 EXP and APILON 52 LIGHT stand out for their excellent physical-mechanical characteristics like flexibility and long-term bond reliability to upper materials," says Giancarlo Busa, Business Unit Manager Footwear. "Both materials are particularly well-suited for overmoulding."

API has been dedicated to the development and manufacturing of innovative footwear material for decades. The company's wide range of TPU's provides manufacturers with almost unlimited design freedom. API's TPUs are available in a wide range of hardness, a variety of densities, specific grades for security and with various aesthetic properties.

About API

API is an Italian company specialized in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics. Founded in 1956, API has developed a deep and proven experience based on continuous research into innovative, customized compounds for a wide range of applications. API was acquired by global materials company Trinseo in July 2017. For more information visit www.APIplastic.com and http://www.trinseo.com/API-Plastic.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, electrical, building and construction, textile, paper and board, footwear and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net sales in 2017, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005086/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Trinseo/API

Marjolein Groeneweg, +49 6196 9693124

mgroeneweg@trinseo.com

or

Media Contact:

Palmer Hargreaves

Carolin Skupin, +49 221 93322-247

cskupin@palmerhargreaves.com