Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-02-28 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Company's twelve months of 2017, net turnover is 3 159 717 EUR, it has increased by 15% compared with the twelve months of 2016, because in 2017 twelve months, there were sold 118 150 mink skins at an average price of € 26.44 / pcs, but in 2016 twelve months, were sold 131 249 mink skins at an average price of € 20.17 / pcs. For gaining financial stability of JSC "Grobina" after 2016 crisis in fur farming, JSC "Grobina" filed an application to court for legal protection proceedings initiation. Liepaja Court on 29 June 2016 approved the JSC "Grobina" legal protection process action plan, which was amended by Liepaja Court decision of 3 March 2017. In the year 2017 management of JSC "Grobina" agreed with Canadian auction house NAFA about financing of fur skin animal fattening in 2017, this allowed the company to ensure normal economic activity. Consequently, in 2017 JSC "Grobina" continues its business activities in accordance with the plan.In January of 2018 the management of JSC "Grobina" has signed contracts with Canadian auction house NAFA about cooperation in 2018 and 2019, incl. about financing of fur animal fattening in next 2 breeding seasons, it allows JSC "Grobina" in 2018 to increase breeding herd by almost 50%, accordingly, allowing the company to increase production volumes already in 2018.



JSC "Grobina" Chairman of the Board Gundars Jaunsleinis



