Midea Group, the world leading home appliances manufacturer to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, announced today that its All Easy Series R-290 residential split systems air conditioner recently became the first of its kind to obtain the Blue Angel Certification for its ultra-low global warming potential (GWP), high energy efficiency, low noise, and stringent material safety control, which also makes Midea the world's first in the industry to provide a mass-producible, efficient and reliable solution for the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

As air-polluting and climate-warming gases pose threat to the earth, the air conditioner industry is facing higher requirements especially after the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol was enacted. To develop Amendment-compliant air conditioner products has become the ultimate goal for every air conditioner enterprise.

The Blue Angel Certification, owned by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety, represents the highest standards for energy efficiency, health and environment-friendliness of home appliances.

The Midea team spent nine years to solve all technical problems and finally developed the core components by 2017, including the R-290 compressor, the heat exchanger, and the electronic expansion valve and formed the unique flow routes, variable frequency electrical control and safety protection schemes. With multiple breakthroughs in energy efficiency, safety, noise reduction and material control, R-290 had obtained over 200 domestic and international patents before it was finally awarded the Blue Angel Certification.

From R&D, product planning, marketing to after sale, Midea is now prepared in every way to officially launch R-290 single-split air conditioners. As it is compliant with the EU F-Gas Regulations on refrigerants, it will enter the EU market and allow local consumers to benefit from the latest efficient, safe and environment-friendly home appliances.

The core technology of R-290 was displayed along with other Midea products at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE), a leading international exhibition dedicated to comfort living technology on March 14 in Milan. And Midea received lots of attentions and coverage during MCE 2018.

