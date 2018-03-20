UL EHS Sustainability Announces PURE Sustainability - Essentials

New software package is based on UL's award-winning offerings and priced affordably for smaller and mid-sized businesses

FRANKLIN, Tennessee, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UL EHS Sustainability, an industry leader in occupational health and safety software and training, today announced a streamlined version of its award-winning PURE Sustainability software. Customers can request a demonstration at https://learn.ulehssustainability.com/pure-sustainability-essentials.

The new software package offers a quickly deployable, scalable version of "PURE Sustainability" right out of the box. UL's advisory experts streamlined a product that provides small and medium-sized businesses with the essential software modules they need to collect, track, and manage sustainability reporting information. Verdantix, an independent industry analyst firm, rated PURE Sustainability software 3/3, highlighting UL's expertise and 15 years of experience in the industry.

"Our global clients have used our PURE Sustainability software to develop high-performing sustainability programs," said Mark Ward, general manager of UL EHS Sustainability. "However, we know that the full system isn't always the right option for smaller companies, so we developed a software package that incorporates the best of what we have to offer. This lower-priced version is quick to deploy, easy to set up, and more cost effective to implement."

One important feature of the PURE Sustainability--Essentials package is its flexibility. New users, locations, and indicators can be added by administrators, additional modules can provide further benefits, and UL is available to help customers further enhance the platform. As a company's sustainability program grows, the scalable platform is able to support new program management needs.

To find out more, visit https://learn.ulehssustainability.com/pure-sustainability-essentials.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

About UL EHS Sustainability

UL EHS Sustainability empowers organizations to protect the well-being of workers, reduce risk, improve productivity, enhance compliance, and drive measurable business improvement through its EHS, occupational health, environmental, supply chain, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility platforms. Its new PURE' Platform is a full suite of environment, health, safety, sustainability and supply chain software solutions designed for users who want total connectivity and visibility into the overall health, safety, and sustainability of their organization. More than 2,000 organizations in over 20 major industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and construction & energy, trust UL's tools to meet their expanding needs. To learn more, visit www.ULEHSSustainability.com or call 888.202.3016.

Contact:

Michelle Press

Communications Director

Michelle.Press@ul.com

847-664-1966

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg