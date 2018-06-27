Live Pure, Inc.: Live Pure Launches Yogi House Call Asthma & Allergen Trigger Test

NEWINGTON, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 / Live Pure, Inc. has launched its latest innovation in environmental testing, the yogi House Call Asthma & Allergen Trigger Test, specifically designed for asthma and allergy sufferers to be able to test for environmental triggers that may be exacerbating their conditions.





For More Information on Live Pure's Yogi House Call, Visit www.livepureinc.com/housecall.

In the United States, 26 million Americans suffer from asthma, with more than 3,500 people dying from the disease every year. In addition, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. with an annual cost in excess of $18 billion. The House Call is the first product that enables physicians and patients to quickly and easily identify multiple contaminants that can be triggering these conditions using a variable flow rate air sampling pump, along with immunoassay testing techniques and laboratories that adhere to the most stringent standards and practices.

The House Call builds upon the company's flagship product, the yogi indoor air and drinking water quality assessment kit and features an intuitive, color-coded sampling system capable of testing for mold, pollen, pet and pest allergens, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and formaldehyde. The House Call's sampling process is fast and simple: gathering air samples takes just minutes and easy-to-understand results are obtained from accredited, independent labs.

Helping Healthcare Providers Diagnose and Treat Better

When it comes to treating asthma and allergy patients, it can be challenging for clinicians to identify triggers, especially those impacting patients outside the exam room. With the House Call, both patient and physician gain important insights in order to develop a more effective treatment plan to reduce attacks.

According to Greg Sancoff, CEO of Live Pure: "We believe the yogi House Call will become a key diagnostic tool in helping physicians evaluate the air quality of their patients' homes. It further allows patients to take their health into their own hands and test their homes themselves, without having to pay costly environmental consultant fees." For added value and peace of mind, all House Call results are reviewed by a Certified Industrial Hygienist and a complimentary phone consultation is included should any contaminant levels come back high.

Personalized Medicine and Professional, Actionable Results

In order to practice personalized medicine in the fields of asthma, allergy and immunology, it is critical to understand individual triggers. According to the Center for Disease Control, gaining self-management knowledge and skills and limiting exposure to environmental allergens are both key to improving a patient's health.

"Patients invested in their own health tend to follow their treatment plans better," notes Sancoff. "To support that concept, Live Pure created a solution that empowers them to test for multiple triggers themselves. The House Call provides clear, actionable results that give clinicians the data needed to diagnose and treat more effectively, while enabling patients to be their own health advocates and to hopefully start feeling better, faster."

SOURCE: Live Pure, Inc.