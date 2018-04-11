GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG hires Rachel Wheeler as group general counsel . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GAM Holding AG hires Rachel Wheeler as group general counsel

GAM announced today that it has hired Rachel Wheeler as its group general counsel. She will join GAM later this year and become a member of the Group Management Board, pending customary regulatory approval.

Rachel Wheeler has been the general counsel at Aviva Investors since 2014. Prior to joining Aviva, she worked in different senior positions in the legal teams of USS Investment Management, Bank of New York Mellon, Gartmore Investment Management and Merrill Lynch Investment Management. She started her career as a solicitor in corporate and financial services law at Simmons & Simmons. She has a postgraduate diploma in law and legal practice course from the College of Law, Guildford and a BA (Hons) in history from the University of Wales.

Group CEO Alexander Friedman said: "Rachel is a leading asset management general counsel and brings to GAM over 20 years of relevant experience. I greatly look forward to welcoming her to the team."

