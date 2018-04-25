The Annual General Meeting of Utenos trikotazas, AB (hereinafter 'the Company') shareholders held on 24 April 2018 decided:



1. Presentation of the Company annual report for the year 2017.



Company annual report for the year 2017, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board of Directors is presented (Appendix No.1).



2. Report of the Company's auditor.



Taken for the information (Appendix No.1).



3. Approval of the Company and consolidated Group annual financial statements for the year 2017.



Decided:



To approve the annual financial statements of the Company and consolidated of the Group for the year 2017 (Appendix No.1).



4. Allocation of the profit (loss) of the Company of 2017.



Decided:



To allocate the Company's profit of the year 2017 according to the draft of profit allocation presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Appendix No.2).



5. Election of the Company's auditor.



Decided:



The Company financial statements for 2018 and 2019 years the performance of the audit purposes, to conclude a contract with UAB "ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC" (identification code 110878442, the registered address: Subaciaus str. 7, Vilnius), with the possibility to extend this agreement two - 2020-2021 years. To approve the annual remuneration for the audit services EUR 23.000 (twenty three thousand euros) plus VAT.



ENCL.:



Appendix No.1. Report of the Company and consolidated Group annual financial statements. Report of the Company's auditor. Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2017.



Appendix No.2. Statement of the Company's Profit Allocation for the Year 2017.



Appendix No.3. Confirmation of responsible persons.



