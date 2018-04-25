Low Latency Connectivity To SIX and Borsa Italiana Feeds

Options, the leading provider of global market data and colocation services for trading firms, today announced its high performance managed colocation solution has been extended to Equinix Zurich (ZH4) and Milan (ML2) data centers. Options' clients colocated at the facilities will benefit from low latency connectivity to SIX exchange feeds at source and a proximity option to the Borsa Italiana exchange feeds.

The Options platform today offers dedicated managed colocation services at over 20 key trading hubs across Europe, North America and Asia. These latest additions are part of a phased global expansion project which has most recently seen the Options colocation infrastructure build out at Nasdaq Stockholm; a new platform-wide market data gap detection solution; the introduction of high bandwidth backbone upgrades; and increased connectivity to market data sources. This market expansion will continue throughout 2018, with further new managed colocation facilities planned in Spain (Madrid), South Africa (Johannesburg), South Korea (Seoul) and Singapore.

Options' Global Head of Account Management, Stephen Morrow,commented, "This latest project milestone reaffirms our commitment to supporting sought after locations across Europe. These new venues allow us to offer new connectivity options to 2 top tier European exchanges, either in-country or across our backbone to central hubs in London."

The Options Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 20 colocation sites worldwide with connectivity to 400+ market data feeds and order entry access, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

