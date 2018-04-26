Medibio Limited: Medibio Announces Scientific Advisory Board

Led by Board of Director Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D. and Chief Medical Officer Archie Defillo, M.D.

Key external members include Martin Chapman, M.D.; Joel Ehrenkranz, M.D.; Mark A. Frye, M.D.; Lawrence Hunter, Ph.D.; Wallace Mendelson, M.D.; Marie Casey Olseth, M.D., and Giampaolo Perna, M.D., Ph.D.

SYDNEY, Australia and MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medibio Limited (MEB or the Company) (ASX:MEB) (OTCQB:MDBIF), a mental health technology company confirms establishment of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Scientific Advisory Board Charter/Purpose

The Medibio Scientific Advisory Board is charged to advise the board of directors and executive leadership team on scientific matters involving the Company's discovery and development of programs, including major internal projects, interactions with academic and other outside research organizations, and the acquisition of technologies. The SAB will assist directors and management to stay abreast of industry and mental health research developments, new technologies, and anticipate emerging concepts and trends in mental health, to help assure that Medibio leadership makes well informed choices in committing its resources.

The SAB will also advise the board on scientific matters involving the safety and effectiveness of the Company's marketed products and will assist leadership to exercise reasonable oversight of product safety and medical risk management.

Jack Cosentino, CEO and Managing Director stated, "Our Scientific Advisory Board brings expertise in specialties ranging from computational informatics and neuroscience, to clinicians practicing in primary care and behavioral health. We are honored to have an advisory team with this high level of talent and experience guiding our scientific programs and advising our long-term strategic goals."

Scientific Advisory Board Members

External Advisors:

Martin Chapman, MBBS FRANZCP is a psychiatrist and Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists. As a medical administrator he has worked in both hospital and community settings in private and government sectors. His clinical practice is in the area of treatment resistant mood and anxiety disorders. He has taught in undergraduate and postgraduate Psychiatry with a focus in assisting primary care physicians in their management of mental health conditions. He has an interest in mental health system development and the role of new technologies in streamlining and providing clinical decision support.

Joel R. Ehrenkranz, M.D. is an endocrinologist on the faculty of the U. of Colorado School of Medicine and biotech entrepreneur in Salt Lake City, Utah. He received his M.D. from Stanford and trained in internal medicine at Columbia University, neurology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and endocrinology at the N.I.H.

Mark A. Frye, M.D. is chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at Mayo Clinic. He also serves as director of the Mayo Clinic Depression Center. Dr. Frye received his M.D. from the University of Minnesota and completed his psychiatric training at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He subsequently completed a fellowship at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bethesda, Maryland with a research focus on the neurobiology of treatment resistant depression and bipolar disorder.

Lawrence Hunter, Ph.D. is a Professor at the University of Colorado and directs the Computational Bioscience Program. He earned his degrees from Yale University, including B.A. in Psychology (cum laude); M.S. and M. Phil. and Ph.D. in Computer Science.

Wallace Mendelson, M.D. is a psychiatrist and author, and was formerly Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical Pharmacology, and director of the Sleep Research Laboratory, at the University of Chicago. Dr. Mendelson earned an MD degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and completed a residency in psychiatry there as well. He has held professorships at Ohio State University and the State University of New York at Stony Brook, was Chief of the Section on Sleep Studies at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bethesda, MD, and Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at the Cleveland Clinic.

Marie Casey Olseth, M.D. is currently in private practice as a Board Certified Adult Psychiatrist in the group practice that she owns. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed her residency in General Psychiatry at the University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Giampaolo Perna, M.D., Ph.D. is currently Chair of the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at San Benedetto Menni Hospital of the Hermanas Hospitalarias (Como Lake) and Academic Coordinator of Mental Health Area and Adjunct Professor at Humanitas University (Milan), in Italy. He earned his degree in Medicine and Surgery at the State University of Milan, followed by a Ph.D. and completed a residency in Psychiatry there as well. He is the Chair of WPA section on personalized psychiatry and Co-editor in chief of the Elsevier Journal "Personalized Medicine in Psychiatry".

Internal Advisors:

Archie Defillo, M.D. is currently the Chief Medical Officer at Medibio Limited. He has over 25 years of clinical experience with neurological diseases. For the past 13 years his efforts have been focused in neurological research. His research interests include cerebrovascular, stroke, neuro-trauma, brain oxygenation, metabolism and autonomic dysfunction.

Peta Slocombe, M.S. is a fully registered Psychologist, member of the Australian Psychological Society and a registered National Health Practitioner with over 20 years' experience. She is currently Senior Vice President, Corporate Health with Medibio Limited.

Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D. is currently a director on the Medibio Limited board and chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. Previously, he was the Emeritus Edmond and Marion Guggenheim Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Emeritus Professor of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Mayo Medical School, to its Physician Advisory Board.

Dr. Prendergast earned his medical degree with honors from the University of West Indies. He attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, where he earned his masters degree in Physiology. After completing residency in Internal medicine at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota he earned a doctorate degree Biochemistry from the University of Minnesota/Mayo Graduate School.

Positions held: Chair, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Director for Research Mayo Clinic (Rochester) (1989-1992). Board of Governors Mayo Clinic in Rochester; Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees (1992-2009); Mayo Clinic Board of Governors (1999-2006). Mayo Distinguished Investigator; Emeritus Director, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Center for Individualized Medicine.

In addition to his current role as a director on the Medibio board and chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Prendergast holds numerous appointments with Industry and Extramural academic affiliations. He has extensive interactions over many years with National Institutes of Health (NIH): Board of Advisors for the Division of Research Grants; National Advisory General Medical Sciences Council; Board of Scientific Advisors of the National Cancer Institute; and the National Cancer Advisory Board.

About Medibio

Medibio (ASX:MEB) (OTCQB:MDBIF) is a mental health technology company that has pioneered the use of objective biometrics to assist in the screening, diagnosing, monitoring and management of depression and other mental health conditions. The company offers comprehensive mental health solutions for business through its Corporate Health programs and is developing products to serve both the consumer and regulated healthcare provider markets. The company was founded in Australia, with offices located in Melbourne (Vic), Perth (WA), and U.S. offices in Minneapolis, MN. Medibio is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market. Investors can find additional information on www.otcmarkets.com (http://www.otcmarkets.com/) and www.asx.com.au (http://www.asx.com.au/).

Further Information: Website: www.medibio.com.au Medibio Shareholder Enquiries: Stephanie Ottens Investor Relations Director Medibio Limited stephanie.ottens@medibio.com.au T: +61 434 405 400 Australian Media Enquiries: Peter Taylor NWR Communications peter@nwrcommunications.com.au T: +61 (0) 412 036 231

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Medibio Limited via Globenewswire

