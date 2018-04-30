Kaztec Engineering Ltd.: Kaztec Adds Shipbuilder, Naval Architect

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / Kaztec Engineering Ltd. (www.kaztec-eng.com), a 100 percent indigenous leader in the fabrication of drilling and production platforms and other specialized structures for the oil and gas industry, has engaged Peter John Burbage, Ceng, MRINA, MSCMS. An experienced shipbuilder and naval architect who specializes in FPSO design and project management, Burbage will lead Kaztec's upcoming bids for international oil and gas projects within his area of expertise.

Burbage brings over 20 years of experience with marine business and offshore oil and gas majors, most recently working with the leading FPSO engineering company, Brevik Engineering. He has served in project management and technical expert roles in offshore oil and gas production, including a recent senior role on a frontier oil field for Premier Oil. Burbage earlier held senior positions with BP Angola, BG Group and Shell Bonga. He has worked as an oil and gas naval architect in the U.S., U.K., Africa, Norway and Brazil.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Burbage to Kaztec Engineering and look forward to his contributions making our future large-scale oil and gas engineering and construction projects a huge success," said Sir Emeka Offor, executive chairman of Kaztec Engineering Ltd. "Kaztec continues to make steady progress and the addition of Mr. Burbage is more evidence that we are on the right track."

Kaztec is a subsidiary of the Chrome Group; a conglomerate with subsidiaries operating in various sectors of the oil and gas industry, such as exploration and production, servicing, petroleum and petroleum products trading, logistics and inspection services.

About Kaztec Engineering Limited

Headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, Kaztec Engineering Limited is a leader in the fabrication of drilling and production platforms, as well as other specialized structures in the oil and gas industry. The company provides turnkey onshore and offshore fabrication and installation services. Its core capabilities include engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of offshore and onshore oil and gas facilities for the oil and gas industry in West Africa. Kaztec's parent company, the Chrome Group, is one of Nigeria's leading indigenous conglomerates with interests in oil and gas exploration and production, oil and gas servicing, engineering, insurance, logistics and power industries. Learn more at www.kaztec-eng.com.



