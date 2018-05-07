TAMARA COMOLLI Partners With the Naga Group

GMUND AM TEGERNSEE, Germany and HONG KONG, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Pulsating cosmopolitan cities and luxury resorts with flair targeted

- Luxury jewelry brand successful in Europe and the US with 120 sales points

- Investor specializing in luxury and lifestyle supports expansion course

TAMARA COMOLLI Fine Jewelry GmbH, Gmund am Tegernsee, is aiming to achieve global growth with the Naga Group of Hong Kong, that specializes in expertise and growth capital for developing luxury and lifestyle brands. As part of the planned expansion the Naga Group, led by Damien Dernoncourt, is acquiring a majority share in TAMARA COMOLLI Fine Jewelry GmbH as a strategic partner. Founded by Tamara Comolli in 1992, the company is a successful German fine jewelry brand. TAMARA COMOLLI has seven boutiques of its own and approx. 120 points of sale in Europe and the US. TAMARA COMOLLI epitomizes casual luxury, and is known for its distinctive design coupled with a philosophy attuned to the spirit of the times and for its exceptional "Color Stories" in precious stones.

Damien Dernoncourt: "We have uncovered a rare gem in Tamara Comolli!"

"Now we can take the next step in the growth of our brand with a partner by our side who is experienced in our sector and financially strong," says Tamara Comolli, who will focus on design and brand development as Creative Director and Executive Chairwoman. "We will target the world's great pulsating cities, luxury resorts with flair with a strong focus on the USA. Damien Dernoncourt and his team of professionals can make a significant contribution to this process with their expertise in the jewelry business and knowledge of the markets gained with their work for John Hardy," Tamara Comolli emphasizes.

"As an investor, we have uncovered a rare gem in Tamara Comolli. She has proved the potential of her brand and the TAMARA COMOLLI Collection on the international stage, not only in Europe but also in the USA. Tamara Comolli is one of the most impressive entrepreneurs I have met in the jewelry business," says Damien Dernoncourt, who manages the Naga Group and as CEO quadrupled sales of the Bali-based jewelry brand John Hardy from 18 to 76 million euros from 2003 to 2014.

About TAMARA COMOLLI Fine Jewelry GmbH:

TAMARA COMOLLI Fine Jewelry GmbH, founded by Tamara Comolli in 1992 in Gmund am Tegernsee, epitomizes casual luxury and is known for its distinctive design and its exceptional "Color Stories" with precious stones. The jewelry is made in a proprietary goldsmith's studio in Rottach-Egern and a factory in Milan. The TAMARA COMOLLI Collection is available in seven proprietary boutiques (Rottach-Egern am Tegernsee, Munich, Kampen on Sylt, Marbella, the Hamptons, Palm Beach and soon in Forte dei Marmi), as well as in 120 sales points in Europe and the USA. With its 70 employees TAMARA COMOLLI is one of the successful German brands for luxury jewelry.

https://www.tamaracomolli.com

About the Naga Group, Hong Kong:

The Naga Group is a holding company recently set up in Hong Kong with the goal of supporting companies in the lifestyle and luxury segment through expertise and capital. Under the management of Damien Dernoncourt, an investment has already been made in Talika Cosmetics, Paris, as an initial transaction. TAMARA COMOLLI represents the second equity participation of the NAGA Group.

http://www.nagagroup.com

