THERACLION (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE) (Paris:ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, announces today that a first canine cancer patient is now cancer free after treatment by Theraclion's Echopulse.

A veterinary study at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine (VMCVM) at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, financed by the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, is currently investigating the treatment of dogs with sarcomas and mast cell tumors with Echopulse which is rented for a research program.

Echopulse is Theraclion's non-invasive focused ultrasound solution. It originally was designed to ablate human tumors and is currently CE marked for the use in breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules. However, its unique robotic design allows it to easily be adapted for veterinary indications.

"These canine tumors tend to occur on the limbs and may recur if they are not entirely removed. As a result, often amputation is required," said Dr. Ruth, Clinical Assistant Professor of Radiology at VWCVM. "It is our hope that focused ultrasound will add to current treatment options by providing a way to non-invasively ablate the mass and also trigger an anti-tumor immune response."

The canine study is only one of several studies launched by the Focused Ultrasound Foundation in their veterinary program to develop focused ultrasound therapies for the treatment of companion animals.

The global pet cancer therapeutics market was valued at US$ 183.3 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2017 2025). Increasing number of research grants to launch various anti-cancer therapies for veterinary cancer treatment is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the global pet cancer therapeutics market in near future. 1

"As veterinary treatments are a pure out-of-pocket market, "patient" access to innovation is sometimes much faster than for humans. The trial results will be on the one hand beneficial for the veterinary patients and on the other hand provide additional proof of feasibility for cancer treatments in human applications," adds David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.

1 https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/pet-cancer-therapeutics-market-1284

