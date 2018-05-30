SSE blamed rising business costs as it announced a 6.7% increase in energy bills for households on standard rates. The energy company said the increase would affect a typical dual fuel bill from 11 July, comprising a 5.7% rise for gas and 7.7% for electricity. The move will increase the average bill for 2.36m customers on standard rates by £1.50 a week. Customers on fixed-price rates, prepayment meters or the vulnerable customer safeguard tariff will not be affected. SSE said it was forced to ...

