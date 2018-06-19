Münster (ots) -



cloud-based service models in banking will significantly grow in importance over the upcoming years and accelerate digital transformation in the banking sector. That is the conclusion the strategy and management consultancy zeb has reached in its recent white paper "Towards banking-as-a-service", which has just been announced. The paper from the management consultancy specializing in the European financial sector analyzed at depth perspectives that may arise for the banking sector from the business models of global digital leaders. It expects that by integrating cloud-based banking models, banks will tap significant value added potentials, reduce both complexity and costs and in doing so, be able to act with more flexibility and agility in the sector's increasing race to consolidate.



Dr. Primoz Perc, Partner at zeb and specialist for IT transformation elaborates: "Many banks in Europe have been struggling for years with the complexity of legacy architectures and the disadvantages they bring. Cloud-based service models offer a realistic option to focus the added value and reduce complexity and costs. These trends are only just developing now. However, in the future systematic use of the benefits of cloud-based banking will play a major role in whether institutions proceed as winners or losers of the race to consolidate in the banking sector."



Further information such as the current zeb white paper "Towards banking-as-a-service / Cloud-based service models and the transformation of banking" are available by following https://www.zeb.eu/sites/default/files/avaloq_white_paper.pdf zeb was founded in 1992 and is one of the leading strategy and management consultancies for financial services in Europe. 1,000 employees work for the zeb group in 17 locations. In Germany, zeb operates offices in Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Münster (HQ). Its international locations are in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Kiev, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Moscow, Oslo, Stockholm, Vienna, Warsaw and Zurich. Its clients include major European banks and private banks, regional banks as well as insurers. Several times already, zeb has been classed and acknowledged as "best consultancy" for the financial sector in industry rankings.



