Persian Idea: The New Innovation Centre in the International Fashion System

MILAN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Persian Idea provides an innovative vision of fashion which has the aim to open up the dialogue between Iran and the international fashion system and whose focus centres around three main themes: a lifestyle approach to fashion; the empowerment of young talents; the comittment towards an eco-sustainable dimension. A new project which starts from Italy.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708488/Javad_Sedghamiz.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708487/Persian_Idea_2019.jpg )



Persian Idea - an innovative Iran-based ecosystem for the development of the fashion system - was presented by CEO Dr. Sedghamiz during a press conference just held in Milan. During the speech he presented Persian Idea's development project, whose aim is to open up new collaborations between Iran and the international fashion system and that - as first country to kickstar its project - has chosen Italy.

Three main values charachterize Persian Idea: an approach to fashion which is wide and involves the whole lifestyle dimension; the empowerment of young talents combined with a new vision of creativity which becomes a mean to overcome gender divisions, to bring back to the center the human dimension of the Human being; and, finally, the commitment towards the eco-sustainability.

Persian Idea started its path from Italy: after the debut in Florence - where Pitti Uomo 94 was the occasion to present the 2019 spring-summer collection - the brand plans to open in 2019 a showroom in Milan, which will be followed by an opening in Paris.

The company, whose headquarter is based in Teheran, controls directly the whole fashion chain, from creation to production and promotion, and it is based upon highly innovative technologies able to protect the enviroment and to abolish wastes. The company - led by the enterpreneur Javad Sedghamiz - plans to become a priviledged representative for the dialogue between fashion from Iran and international fashion, on both directions. A project which sees Italy as a special partner.

"After what we achieved in Florence, we are proud to present our new project in Milan. In which, alongside with gathering most talented designers of our country and presenting their spectacular work within the Persian Idea brand, it pursues three objectives. Firstly, we aim to respect the culture of our country along with using it as our main inspiration. Secondly, we plan to start new projects which are inclusive toward the countries that we share borders with. Finally, thanks to our researches and studies, offer specialized consultancies to those foreign brands that plans to export their products in our country. Now we intend to invest in Italy and - in order to present our best - we plan to open a showroom in Milan, which will be followed by an opening in Paris, in both menswear and womenswear."

Persian Idea Mode ArTech,Iran-based private company founded at the beginning of 2018, is a leader ecosystem in the activities of design, training and media for the fashion industry. It manages all the phases of the fashion chain, from creativity to production, through its specific divisions: design studio, the innovatively equipped office which gathers the most talented Iranian and international designers and is made up of two design departments, one sampe-making and one 3D department; the public relations, media & event planning area, the Educational Center, the Reaserch & Develpoment hub; and, finally the directly controlled showroom and Art Gallery.

Persian Idea: www.persianidea.com