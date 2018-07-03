Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-07-03 / 13:27 / Press Release *Dentons strengthens its Real Estate practice in Germany with the addition of a new partner in Munich* *With the recruitment of property investment partner René Dubois from Noerr, Dentons now offers real estate advice from all three offices in Germany.* *Munich, July 3, 2018 *- Global law firm Dentons has announced the recruitment of René Dubois, Real Estate transactional partner, to strengthen its team in Germany. Dubois, who focuses on investment and complex property transactions,will be based in Munich. With this addition, the Firm now offers real estate advice from all three of its offices in Germany - Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. *Dirk-Reiner Voß*, Head of the Real Estate group in Germany, said: "With René joining, we will continue to build on the successful work of our Real Estate practice in Germany, and will gain a talented partner on the ground in Munich - one of the most important property markets in the country." René Dubois brings 14 years of experience to the role, having worked at Noerr and at the New York office of an international law firm. With a strong background in corporate and M&A, Dubois has developed an impressive profile in structuring sophisticated real estate transactions, both in Germany and abroad. He advises domestic and international investors in all phases of real estate investments. Most recently, he represented Allianz Real Estate in setting up a student housing fund. In addition, he regularly assists family businesses and entrepreneurs with corporate law issues, investment structuring and corporate transactions. *Andreas Ziegenhagen*, Germany Managing Partner, said: "We are delighted to have René Dubois on board. As an experienced partner for real estate projects, he will complement our strong existing profile in the sector." *Alexander von Bergwelt*, Munich Managing Partner, added: "Our Munich office is on a steady growth path and will be further strengthened by the addition of a partner as experienced as René. His arrival comes in response to our clients' demand for quality real estate advice out of Munich." Dentons has made significant investments into its Real Estate practice in key Western European markets. In the last two years, the Firm has brought in nine new Real Estate partners in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. The most recent partner recruitments include Pascal Schmitz in Paris (coming from King & Spalding) and Carlo Merisio (coming from Allen & Overy) in Milan. *Evan Z. Lazar*, Co-chair of Dentons' global Real Estate group and Chairman of Dentons Europe, commented: "With its well-established market position, Dentons has been a magnet for top talent across Europe. We are very excited to welcome René to our top-ranked, 450-strong Europe Real Estate group. With his vast experience in the sector, he will be a superb addition to our team." *René Dubois* spoke about his move, "Global clients are looking for a truly global law firm. I am very pleased to contribute my experience to Dentons' successful global platform to better serve the needs of my clients." With the addition of Dubois, Dentons' Munich office has grown to 11 partners and a total of 43 lawyers - more than doubling its size since the opening in July 2016. Dentons' Real Estate practice in Germany has now 22 lawyers in Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. *About Dentons* Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Referral Network. Dentons' polycentric approach and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work. www.dentons.com [1]. *Contact:* *Press Contact:* Andreas Ziegenhagen Christine Wolf Germany Managing Partner Communications Manager Germany T +49 69 4500 12 144 T +49 89 244408 480 E andreas.ziegenhagen@dentons.com E christine.wolf@dentons.com End of Media Release Issuer: Dentons Key word(s): Real estate 2018-07-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 701155 2018-07-03 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6654c1fb77f7ae3ed6631647da3be062&application_id=701155&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

