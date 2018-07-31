Canadian Pot StocksFive years ago, no one would have guessed that marijuana would become the hottest sector of the stock market (aliens landing on the moon would have been more likely). However, now that we've seen Canadian pot stocks rise by 200% and 300%, there's no denying that pot penny stocks are a force to be reckoned with.We should note, though, that the first generation of marijuana stocks have already skyrocketed.Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKT:ACBFF, TSE:ACB), and Aphria Inc (OTCMKT:APHQF, TSE:APH) are trading several hundred points above their initial public offering.

