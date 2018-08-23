Encompass Solutions Inc. Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

Encompass Solutions Inc. Launches Cloud ERP Practice With NetSuite to Meet Small and Medium Enterprises' Demand for Cloud-Based ERP Solutions

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Encompass Solutions Inc., a company specializing in business consulting, software implementation and IT services, today announced that it has joined the NetSuite Solution Provider Program. Teaming with Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based financials / ERP, HR, Professional Services Automation (PSA) and omnichannel commerce software suites, enables Encompass Solutions Inc. to leverage their 17 years of experience providing consulting services to promote, implement and customize NetSuite to their clients in discrete and process manufacturing industries.

The newly formed relationship provides Encompass Solutions Inc. with the ability to meet the increasing demand of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in a multitude of sectors in search of a powerful cloud-based solution. Since its founding, Encompass Solutions Inc. has helped SMEs remodel, revitalize and realize their business goals through the implementation of end-to-end ERP solutions, which provide increased visibility, flexibility and accountability from the shop floor to the boardroom.

"Utilizing a program like NetSuite, our clients can meet their end-to-end business needs with a single piece of software. This allows them to be much more agile than their competition and greatly reduces total cost of ownership," said Sonia Haslam, managing partner for Encompass Solutions Inc. "We are thrilled to represent a product that is so far ahead of the curve."

"Strong partners with a proven track record of understanding the business needs of their clients are essential to the growth of our company," said Craig West, vice president, Channel Sales, NetSuite. "We are excited to welcome Encompass Solutions Inc. to our Solution Provider Program and look forward to building a successful NetSuite practice whereby we mutually help businesses unlock the true potential of cloud ERP."

About Encompass Solutions Inc.

Encompass Solutions Inc. is a NetSuite Solution Provider and Epicor Platinum Partner that offers professional services in business consulting, project management and software implementation. Whether undertaking full-scale implementation, integration and renovation of existing systems or addressing the emerging challenges in corporate and operational growth, Encompass provides a specialized approach to every client's needs. As experts in identifying customer requirements and addressing them with the right solutions, we ensure our clients are equipped to match the pace of Industry.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 organizations and subsidiaries in 199 countries and territories. For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

